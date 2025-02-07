Live
India News Live Today February 7, 2025: UN’s climate chief defends progress as US pull-out looms
Feb 7, 2025 12:25 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on February 7, 2025: Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UNFCCC speaks during a closing plenary meeting at the COP29 United Nations Climate Change Conference, in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov 24, 2024 (REUTERS)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 7, 2025 12:25 AM IST
India News Live: UN’s climate chief defends progress as US pull-out looms
- His remarks came against the backdrop of the US, under new president Donald Trump, withdrawing from the Paris Climate Deal
News india news India News Live Today February 7, 2025: UN’s climate chief defends progress as US pull-out looms