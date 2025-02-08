Live
India News Live Today February 8, 2025: SC refuses to issue orders to Delhi high court on tree-felling hearing
Feb 8, 2025 5:40 AM IST
A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan declined to issue a clarificatory order for the high court
Feb 8, 2025 5:25 AM IST
HT Archives: Recalling tales from an iconic Capital contest
In 1993, Delhi held its first modern assembly elections, with BJP winning 49 seats, marking a pivotal moment in the city's political evolution.
Feb 8, 2025 5:01 AM IST
Delhi counts down today
The votes will be counted at 19 counting centres across the national capital to determine the future of 698 candidates.
Feb 8, 2025 4:57 AM IST
Trade, security buzzwords ahead of Modi-Trump talks
PM Narendra Modi will travel to the US for his first meeting with Donald Trump in the latter's second presidential term, during February 12-13.
Feb 8, 2025 4:50 AM IST
Verdict eve drama: Charges of poaching; probe by ACB
Political turmoil in Delhi as ACB probes Arvind Kejriwal's bribery claims against BJP ahead of assembly election results, escalating tensions between parties.
Feb 8, 2025 4:38 AM IST
Nearly 600 Indians on US 'removal' list: MEA
US to deport nearly 600 illegal Indian migrants amid concerns over mistreatment, including shackling during repatriation flights, say Indian officials.
Feb 8, 2025 4:28 AM IST
India summons Bangladesh diplomat, mobs attack more houses in Dhaka
India summoned Bangladesh's top diplomat over negative statements from Dhaka, amid ongoing violence against Awami League leaders in Bangladesh.
Feb 8, 2025 4:14 AM IST
RBI cuts key policy rate for first time in 5 years
RBI cuts policy rate by 25bps to 6.25%, aiming to boost slowing growth while managing inflation; further cuts expected in April amid cautious stance.
