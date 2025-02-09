Live
India News Live Today February 9, 2025: Four crucial factors that decided Capital verdict in favour of BJP
Feb 9, 2025 1:26 AM IST
Latest news on February 9, 2025: BJP national president J P Nadda (left) and BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari congratulate each other after the party won the Delhi assembly elections on Saturday. (Ajay Agarwal/HT Photo)
- Out of power since 1998 in Delhi, the BJP has ended AAP's 15-year rule in the Capital.
Feb 9, 2025 1:15 AM IST
India News Live: BJP shatters Kejri wall: AAP falls in Delhi elections
- BJP wins Delhi elections, ending AAP's decade-long rule with 48 seats. AAP faces existential crisis amid anti-incumbency and corruption issues.
