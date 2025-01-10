Live
India News Live Today January 10, 2025: Maha Kumbh 2025: Western Railway introduces 98 special trains
Jan 10, 2025 6:01 AM IST
Latest news on January 10, 2025: Maha Kumbh 2025: The official said that the Indian Railways will operate more than 10,000 trains, including 3,300 special trains, to cater to the large number of passengers. (File) (Pic used for representation)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Jan 10, 2025 6:01 AM IST
India News Live: Maha Kumbh 2025: Western Railway introduces 98 special trains
- Maha Kumbh 2025: Indian Railways has announced robust arrangements to ensure the safe and efficient travel of millions of devotees to and from the holy city
Jan 10, 2025 5:58 AM IST
India News Live: Indians accused in Nijjar case still in jail: Officials
- While they were under custody of the BC provincial court in Surrey, their remand has now been moved to the Supreme Court in New Westminster.
Jan 10, 2025 5:48 AM IST
India News Live: Couple, 3 daughters found dead in UP's Meerut, bodies of kids recovered from bed box
- Police found the bodies of Moin, his wife, Asma, and their three daughters – Afsa (8), Aziza (4), and Adiba (1) – in their home in Meerut.
Jan 10, 2025 5:35 AM IST
India News Live: Dense fog alert: Zero-visibility in parts of Delhi NCR as AQI drops; IGI airport issue advisory
- The number of flights and trains affected due to dense fog was not immediately known on Friday morning.
