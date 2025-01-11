India News Live Today January 11, 2025: AAP Punjab MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi found dead under mysterious circumstances

Live
Jan 11, 2025 2:15 AM IST
India News Live: AAP Punjab MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi found dead under mysterious circumstances
- Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana west constituency Gurpreet Gogi Bassi was declared dead on arrival at a hospital late on Friday.
