Live
India News Live Today January 14, 2025: 'Rule can be relaxed': Randeep Surjewala on Congress' 'One Person, One Post' rule
Jan 14, 2025 12:37 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on January 14, 2025: senior congress leader Randeep Surjewala interacting with media on Fertilizers(DAP) shortage issue in Haryana and Punjab at Chandigarh Press club on Thursday, November 07, 2024. Photo by Ravi Kumar /Hindustan Times
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 14, 2025 12:38 AM IST
India News Live: 'Rule can be relaxed': Randeep Surjewala on Congress' 'One Person, One Post' rule
- Randeep Surjewala said they would discuss the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan' rally, which will be held on January 21 at Belgaum
News india news India News Live Today January 14, 2025: 'Rule can be relaxed': Randeep Surjewala on Congress' 'One Person, One Post' rule