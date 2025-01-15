Live
India News Live Today January 15, 2025: Akhilesh Yadav takes dip in Ganga in Haridwar on Makar Sankranti
Jan 15, 2025 12:44 AM IST
Latest news on January 15, 2025: In this handout photo provided by Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav takes a dip in the River Ganga on Makar Sankranti, in Haridwar.
India News Live: Akhilesh Yadav takes dip in Ganga in Haridwar on Makar Sankranti
- Though the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister did not disclose the location, party sources said he took the dip in Haridwar
