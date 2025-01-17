Live
India News Live Today January 17, 2025: India-Singapore ties on new trajectory, says visiting President Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Jan 17, 2025 1:23 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on January 17, 2025: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and First Lady Jane Yumiko Ittogi at a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. (HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life.
India News Live: India-Singapore ties on new trajectory, says visiting President Tharman Shanmugaratnam
- Singaporean President Tharman and President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a joint logo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Jan 17, 2025 1:00 AM IST
India News Live: Very positive but not closed chapter: US envoy on India’s probe into Pannun plot
- Eric Garcetti, who is set to step down this week, said the govt should address India’s nuclear liability law to drive civil nuclear cooperation with the US
Jan 17, 2025 12:50 AM IST
India News Live: West Bengal govt suspends 12 doctors from Midnapore hospital over patient death
- Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said her government would offer the family of the deceased woman a compensation of ₹5 lakh and a government job.
