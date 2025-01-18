Live
India News Live Today January 18, 2025: Adityanath asks National Police Academy to send officers to Mahakumbh for crowd management study
Jan 18, 2025 1:44 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on January 18, 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI Photo)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 18, 2025 1:44 AM IST
India News Live: Adityanath asks National Police Academy to send officers to Mahakumbh for crowd management study
- Yogi Adityanath also said that Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya have become the state’s new spiritual and tourism landmarks.
Jan 18, 2025 12:34 AM IST
India News Live: TV actor Aman Jaiswal, known for Dhartiputra Nandini, dies in Mumbai road accident
- Aman Jaiswal was en route to an audition when his bike collided with a truck on the Jogeshwari highway.
News india news India News Live Today January 18, 2025: Adityanath asks National Police Academy to send officers to Mahakumbh for crowd management study