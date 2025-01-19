India News Live Today January 19, 2025: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on hunger strike since Nov 26, agrees to take medical aid

Live
Latest news on January 19, 2025: HT Image
Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life.
India News Live: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on hunger strike since Nov 26, agrees to take medical aid
- Farmers earlier said Dallewal's condition was “critical” Dallewal has lost about 20 kg and has refused any medical aid during his fasting, they said
Jan 19, 2025 12:30 AM IST
India News Live: Paragliding mishaps kill two tourists in Himachal Pradesh, pilots injured
- Both the victims were involved in fatal accidents at two different paragliding sites in Himachal's Kangra and Kullu districts
