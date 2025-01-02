Live
India News Live Today January 2, 2025: Bareilly temple wall defaced; police investigate and erase graffiti
Jan 2, 2025 7:32 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on January 2, 2025: Police reported that provocative graffiti had been written on the wall of a shrine. A formal complaint has been filed in this case against some individuals.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Jan 2, 2025 7:32 AM IST
India News Live: Bareilly temple wall defaced; police investigate and erase graffiti
- A wall at the Shanti Maa Durga temple in Biharipur was defaced with graffiti. Police quickly removed it and filed an FIR against unknown individuals.
Jan 2, 2025 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 2, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on January 2, 2025 here.
Jan 2, 2025 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.77 °C, check weather forecast for January 2, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 2, 2025 here.
Jan 2, 2025 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 2, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 2, 2025 here.
Jan 2, 2025 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 2, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 2, 2025 here.
Jan 2, 2025 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.45 °C, check weather forecast for January 2, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 2, 2025 here.
Jan 2, 2025 6:49 AM IST
India News Live: Mathura burglary: ₹30 lakh in cash and jewellery looted from businessman
- A burglary at Sushil Dewan's home in Mathura resulted in the theft of cash and jewellery valued at ₹30 lakh.
Jan 2, 2025 6:14 AM IST
India News Live: People of Gadchiroli stand with India, not Naxals: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
- Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the transformation of Gadchiroli, where locals now support India over Naxals
Jan 2, 2025 6:11 AM IST
India News Live: Delhi shivers for third consecutive cold day; Himachal, J&K brace for fresh snow | Weather updates
- The IMD said that the maximum temperature in the national capital was four degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature remained within the usual range.
