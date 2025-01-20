Live
India News Live Today January 20, 2025: ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’: Eric Garcetti bids farewell as US Ambassador to India
Jan 20, 2025 5:53 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on January 20, 2025: Outgoing US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 20, 2025 5:53 AM IST
India News Live: ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’: Eric Garcetti bids farewell as US Ambassador to India
- In a video shared on his social media, Eric Garcetti expressed his deep connection to India, a country he first visited as a child and later as a student.
Jan 20, 2025 5:50 AM IST
India News Live: Drama at Mumbai Court as two lawyers jostle to represent Saif Ali Khan's alleged attacker
- Two lawyers reportedly jostled in bid to represent the Bangladeshi accused in the high-profile case on Sunday.
Jan 20, 2025 4:15 AM IST
India News Live: 2 dead in Goa paraglider crash; tourism department says permission was not given
- Police said that Shivani Dable had chosen to paraglide with an adventure sports company operating without legal authorisation.
News india news India News Live Today January 20, 2025: ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’: Eric Garcetti bids farewell as US Ambassador to India