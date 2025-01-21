Live
India News Live Today January 21, 2025: Kerala court issues bailable warrant to Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna
Jan 21, 2025 1:35 AM IST
Latest news on January 21, 2025: Kerala court issues bailable warrant for Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna. (PTI)
- The Judicial First Class Magistrate II in Palakkad issued the warrant against Ramdev, Balakrishna and Divya Pharmacy.
