Live
India News Live Today January 22, 2025: Pataudi family's ₹15,000 crore property in Bhopal may come under government control: Report
Jan 22, 2025 2:47 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on January 22, 2025: Saif Ali Khan, the grandson of Sajida Sultan, inherited a portion of the properties.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 22, 2025 2:47 AM IST
India News Live: Pataudi family's ₹15,000 crore property in Bhopal may come under government control: Report
- Pataudi family’s properties, linked to Saif Ali Khan, include Flag Staff House, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Dar-Us-Salam, and more.
News india news India News Live Today January 22, 2025: Pataudi family's ₹15,000 crore property in Bhopal may come under government control: Report