Live
India News Live Today January 23, 2025: ‘Was Saif physically so fit?’: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam questions actor's quick recovery
Jan 23, 2025 1:03 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on January 23, 2025: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan with auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to the hospital (L), and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam (R).
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 23, 2025 1:03 AM IST
India News Live: ‘Was Saif physically so fit?’: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam questions actor's quick recovery
- Sanjay Nirupam said that despite reports of a 2.5-inch knife wound and a six-hour surgery, Saif Ali Khan managed to return home just four days later.
News india news India News Live Today January 23, 2025: ‘Was Saif physically so fit?’: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam questions actor's quick recovery