India News Live Today January 27, 2025: Thane man saves toddler falling from 13th floor balcony of a high-rise, his act wins hearts | WATCH
Jan 27, 2025 1:14 AM IST
Latest news on January 27, 2025: The man, in blue shirt, rushed towards the falling child and broke her fall.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
- As per eyewitness account, the 2-year-old girl child fell from her 13th floor flat's balcony while playing there.
Jan 27, 2025 1:09 AM IST
India News Live: Maharashtra minister objects to dance scene in Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’, threatens to block release
- Chhaava is a historical drama about Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal, and directed by Laxman Utekar.
Jan 27, 2025 12:20 AM IST
India News Live: Indonesia's president Prabowo Subianto has ‘Indian DNA’, presses on nation's cultural influence
- The Indonesia president also highlighted the link that languages in both countries have with Sanskrit.
