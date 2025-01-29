Live
India News Live Today January 29, 2025: How back-channel talks set stage for Modi’s visit to US
Jan 29, 2025 12:43 AM IST
Latest news on January 29, 2025: US President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will probably visit the White House in February. (AFP)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
India News Live: How back-channel talks set stage for Modi’s visit to US
- The central characters in this saga are Michael Waltz and S Jaishankar
Jan 29, 2025 12:38 AM IST
India News Live: Mahakumbh 2025: Three Shankaracharyas unite for historic first time at Mela, issue joint 'Dharmadesh'
- Central to the historic Dharmadesh (religious directive) is the proposal to ban cow slaughter and declare the cow as the "Mother of the Nation."
Jan 29, 2025 12:29 AM IST
India News Live: Learning in govt schools back to pre-Covid levels
- The ASER 2024 report shows improved reading levels in government schools post-Covid, aided by the NIPUN Bharat initiative, though private schools lag behind.
Jan 29, 2025 12:27 AM IST
India News Live: Samples being tested to identify reason behind Guillain-Barre Syndrome spread, says ICMR chief
- The ICMR chief said that GBS mostly is a post-infection syndrome which usually manifests itself two to six weeks after a person gets an infection.
Jan 29, 2025 12:24 AM IST
India News Live: PM Modi to visit US in Feb, announces Trump
- PM Modi will visit the White House in February, as Trump emphasizes US-India ties, discussing trade, defence, and immigration in a recent call.
Jan 29, 2025 12:19 AM IST
India News Live: Trump-Modi summit will straddle key space between geopolitics, real impact
- Trump announces Modi's visit to DC in February, highlighting India's importance amid US political shifts and the need for strategic dialogue on key issues.
Jan 29, 2025 12:13 AM IST
India News Live: AAP leader attacks Rahul Gandhi over National Herald case, says ‘Congress should…'
- Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had attacked Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party over the liquor policy scam.
