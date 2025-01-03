Edit Profile
New Delhi80C
Friday, Jan 3, 2025
    India News Live Today January 3, 2025: Joe Biden says New Orleans attacker Shamsud Din Jabbar had remote IED detonator in his truck

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 3, 2025 6:19 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on January 3, 2025: This handout released from the FBI on January 1, 2025 shows a passport photo of deceased New Orleans terror attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar.
    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 3, 2025 6:19 AM IST

    • The FBI has recovered the two IEDs that Shamsud Din Jabbar, a US Army veteran loyal to the ISIS, placed in the coolers, Joe Biden said.
    Jan 3, 2025 5:43 AM IST

    India News Live: Foreign hiker detained at Delhi airport for carrying banned GPS device

    • The hiker, Heather, claimed that security personnel told her that the Garmin Inreach device is banned in India and that she was being handed over to police.
    News india news India News Live Today January 3, 2025: Joe Biden says New Orleans attacker Shamsud Din Jabbar had remote IED detonator in his truck
