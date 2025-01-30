Live
India News Live Today January 30, 2025: Girl dies by suicide after father stabs her friend on finding them together
Jan 30, 2025 2:42 AM IST
Latest news on January 30, 2025: A 17-year-old girl died by suicide allegedly due to fear and humiliation after her father caught her whileshe was with her friend and assaulted him with a knife at her residence in Telangana’s Hanmakonda district (File photo)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Jan 30, 2025 2:42 AM IST
India News Live: Girl dies by suicide after father stabs her friend on finding them together
- The incident took place at Srinagar Colony of Gopalpur village on the outskirts of Hanmakonda town on Tuesday evening.
Jan 30, 2025 2:32 AM IST
India News Live: Live-in couples must be registered with competent authority: Rajasthan HC
- The Rajasthan HC said that the registering of live-in relationships in necessary till an appropriate legislation is enacted by the government.
Jan 30, 2025 2:24 AM IST
India News Live: Delhi Police seizes ‘Punjab govt’ car with liquor, cash and AAP pamphlets; BJP slams Kejriwal's party
- The Punjab DIPR, however, clarified that the car's number plate is forged and fake and does not belong to the Punjab government at all.
Jan 30, 2025 1:28 AM IST
India News Live: Haryana CM ‘pretended’ to drink Yamuna water, says Arvind Kejriwal; Saini hits back
- Kejriwal shared a video of Saini performing Achman at Yamuna bank in Haryana and accused him of wanting Delhi people to drink "poisonous" water.
