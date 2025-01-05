Live
India News Live Today January 5, 2025: Ancient warship wreck found by Lakshadweep divers near Kalpeni Island: Report
Jan 5, 2025 7:08 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on January 5, 2025: According to researchers, the shipwreck belonged to these three European nations - Portuguese, Dutch, and British,
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 5, 2025 7:08 AM IST
India News Live: Ancient warship wreck found by Lakshadweep divers near Kalpeni Island: Report
- At the time of the discovery, the divers were exploring marine life near Kalpeni Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago when they discovered the warcraft.
Jan 5, 2025 7:01 AM IST
India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on January 5, 2025 here.
Jan 5, 2025 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 5, 2025 here.
Jan 5, 2025 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -17.05 °C, check weather forecast for January 5, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on January 5, 2025 here.
Jan 5, 2025 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 5, 2025 here.
Jan 5, 2025 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 5, 2025 here.
Jan 5, 2025 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.05 °C, check weather forecast for January 5, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 5, 2025 here.
Jan 5, 2025 6:49 AM IST
India News Live: ‘40 crore people expected at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj’: North Central Railway
- The Kumbh Mela will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.
Jan 5, 2025 6:43 AM IST
India News Live: Fog delays flights in Delhi; IMD issues ‘orange alert’ for heavy snowfall in J&K| Weather updates
- On Saturday, visibility in Delhi plummeted to zero for an unprecedented nine-hour stretch, marking the season's longest duration of such conditions.
News india news India News Live Today January 5, 2025: Ancient warship wreck found by Lakshadweep divers near Kalpeni Island: Report