India News Live Today January 6, 2025: After remarks on Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri's comment on Atishi sparks row
Jan 6, 2025 12:09 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
- Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a woman chief minister.
