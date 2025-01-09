Live
India News Live Today January 9, 2025: Andhra Pradesh: Moments leading up to Tirupati stampede that claimed 6 lives; TTD apologises
Jan 9, 2025 6:12 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on January 9, 2025: Police personnel try to control the crowd as hundreds of devotees jostle for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam when a stampede broke out at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Wednesday,
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 9, 2025 6:12 AM IST
India News Live: Andhra Pradesh: Moments leading up to Tirupati stampede that claimed 6 lives; TTD apologises
- The incident took place when devotees gathered for tickets for annual Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.
News india news India News Live Today January 9, 2025: Andhra Pradesh: Moments leading up to Tirupati stampede that claimed 6 lives; TTD apologises