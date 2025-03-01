Live
India News Live Today March 1, 2025: SC strengthens legal protection in appeal cases
Mar 1, 2025 5:24 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on March 1, 2025: SC underscored that an acquitted accused stands on a higher pedestal than an accused facing trial, who is presumed to be innocent until he is proven guilty. (ANI PHOTO)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 1, 2025 5:24 AM IST
India News Live: SC strengthens legal protection in appeal cases
- SC underscored that an acquitted accused stands on a higher pedestal than an accused facing trial, who is presumed to be innocent until he is proven guilty.
Mar 1, 2025 5:18 AM IST
India News Live: Manipur extends deadline to give up arms till Mar 6
- The earlier appeal, issued on February 20 asked people to surrender illegal weapons within seven days.
Mar 1, 2025 5:16 AM IST
India News Live: Seeking revision, Karnataka governor returns two cooperative bills
- The governor found the government’s clarifications on the Karnataka Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, 2024, inadequate
Mar 1, 2025 5:12 AM IST
India News Live: Govt tweaks rules for proof of birth docs in passport applications
- The Centre has amended the Passports Rules of 1980 to make birth certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or any other authority the only proof of date of birth
Mar 1, 2025 5:10 AM IST
India News Live: Induction of 35-40 fighters per year need of the hour: IAF chief
- Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that an in-house study conducted by the IAF showed that it must induct two fighter squadrons every year to cater to the numbers needed.
Mar 1, 2025 5:06 AM IST
India News Live: ‘Arbitrary and illegal’: SC sets aside 2 judicial officers’ termination
- Drawing parallels with its past rulings on gender equality, the court observed that discrimination against women -- direct or systemic -- must be addressed at every level of the workforce, including the judiciary.
Mar 1, 2025 5:00 AM IST
India News Live: Agusta case: HC reserves order on Christian Michel’s bail plea
- Section 45 requires that the court to be convinced there are reasonable grounds to believe the accused is not guilty, and is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.
Mar 1, 2025 4:05 AM IST
India News Live: Maharashtra to screen over 1.66 crore children in special drive
- The initiative will be launched at the state, district, and taluka levels for widespread coverage, said Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services.
News india news India News Live Today March 1, 2025: SC strengthens legal protection in appeal cases