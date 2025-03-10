Edit Profile
Sunday, Mar 9, 2025
    India News Live Today March 10, 2025: In Navi Mumbai, plans for an exclusive new terminal for VVIP flyers

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 10, 2025 12:06 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India's latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on March 10, 2025: First commercial aircraft landing on the runway of Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. (HT Photo)
    Latest news on March 10, 2025: First commercial aircraft landing on the runway of Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. (HT Photo)

    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 10, 2025 12:06 AM IST

    India News Live: In Navi Mumbai, plans for an exclusive new terminal for VVIP flyers

    • Navi Mumbai International Airport plans a dedicated VVIP terminal for celebrities and officials, set to be completed by 2030
    Read the full story here

    Mar 10, 2025 12:04 AM IST

    India News Live: DMK resolves to raise delimitation exercise issue in parliament

    • The DMK MPs have resolved to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests concerning the Lok Sabha seat delimitation issue.
    Read the full story here

