Live
India News Live Today March 10, 2025: In Navi Mumbai, plans for an exclusive new terminal for VVIP flyers
Mar 10, 2025 12:06 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on March 10, 2025: First commercial aircraft landing on the runway of Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. (HT Photo)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 10, 2025 12:06 AM IST
India News Live: In Navi Mumbai, plans for an exclusive new terminal for VVIP flyers
- Navi Mumbai International Airport plans a dedicated VVIP terminal for celebrities and officials, set to be completed by 2030
Mar 10, 2025 12:04 AM IST
India News Live: DMK resolves to raise delimitation exercise issue in parliament
- The DMK MPs have resolved to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests concerning the Lok Sabha seat delimitation issue.
News india news India News Live Today March 10, 2025: In Navi Mumbai, plans for an exclusive new terminal for VVIP flyers