India News Live Today March 12, 2025: Pune bus rape: 4 MSRTC officials, including senior depot manager, suspended for negligence
Mar 12, 2025 12:10 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on March 12, 2025: A 26-year-old woman was raped inside a parked MSRTC bus at Pune's Swargate bus depot on February 25.
- Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik warned of similar action if there was any dereliction of duty with regards to passenger safety at MSRTC facilities.
Mar 12, 2025 12:01 AM IST
India News Live: 'Look at their hypocrisy': Nirmala Sitharaman slams DMK over language row
- Nirmala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha that DMK people idolise a person who spoke "disparagingly" against Tamil language.
