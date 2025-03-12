Edit Profile
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
    India News Live Today March 12, 2025: Pune bus rape: 4 MSRTC officials, including senior depot manager, suspended for negligence

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 12, 2025 12:10 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on March 12, 2025: A 26-year-old woman was raped inside a parked MSRTC bus at Pune's Swargate bus depot on February 25.
    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 12, 2025 12:10 AM IST

    • Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik warned of similar action if there was any dereliction of duty with regards to passenger safety at MSRTC facilities.
    Mar 12, 2025 12:01 AM IST

    India News Live: 'Look at their hypocrisy': Nirmala Sitharaman slams DMK over language row

    • Nirmala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha that DMK people idolise a person who spoke "disparagingly" against Tamil language.
