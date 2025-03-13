Live
India News Live Today March 13, 2025: Delivery boy arrested for murdering vagabond in Delhi after altercation
Mar 13, 2025 1:05 AM IST
Latest news on March 13, 2025: The deceased vagabond from a Hanuman Mandir was left with sharp injuries on his neck and shoulders, police said.
India News Live: Delivery boy arrested for murdering vagabond in Delhi after altercation
- The police officer said that a case was registered under Section 103 of the BNS Act and six teams were formed to investigate.
Mar 13, 2025 12:51 AM IST
India News Live: Mamata vs BJP in assembly over Suvendu’s Adhikari's remark on MLAs
- The TMC supremo condemned Adhikari’s statement, accusing the BJP of spreading divisive politics and "importing fake Hinduism" into Bengal.
