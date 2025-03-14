Live
India News Live Today March 14, 2025: ED files money laundering charges against Ranya Rao
Mar 14, 2025 1:26 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on March 14, 2025: The official said that ED also carried out raids at eight locations across the state as part of the investigation.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 14, 2025 1:26 AM IST
India News Live: ED files money laundering charges against Ranya Rao
- The 33-year-old actor, who is the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was caught smuggling 14.2 kg of gold at Bengaluru Airport
Mar 14, 2025 1:25 AM IST
India News Live: Centre plans $1 billion fund for content creator economy
- Govt to launch $1B fund for content creators and ₹391 crore for Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai, enhancing media and entertainment sectors
Mar 14, 2025 1:23 AM IST
India News Live: 36-year-old British tourist raped in Delhi hotel by Instagram ‘friend’
- The woman, who lives in London with her family, told police she arrived in India on March 7 and spent four days in Goa with friends
Mar 14, 2025 1:20 AM IST
India News Live: India’s ragging menace: Horror stories from across campuses
- HT takes a look at five prominent ragging cases across the country over the last 2 years, some of which resulted in the deaths of junior students
Mar 14, 2025 12:43 AM IST
India News Live: Hindi row takes new turn as Tamil Nadu replaces ₹ symbol
- In response, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused DMK of promoting secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride
