India News Live Today March 15, 2025: Vadodara car crash: Accused Rakshit Chaurasiya denies drunk driving, claims ‘lost control due to potholes’
Mar 15, 2025 7:44 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on March 15, 2025: Police arrest the accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, the driver of the speeding car that collided with multiple two-wheelers, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to several others, in Vadodara on Thursday night.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life.
Follow all the updates here:
- Vadodara car crash: Eyewitnesses said Rakshit Chaurasiya appeared intoxicated. Police are investigating, and the car's owner was also arrested.
Mar 15, 2025 7:11 AM IST
India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.66 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 15, 2025 here.
Mar 15, 2025 7:10 AM IST
India News Live: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.83 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 15, 2025 here.
Mar 15, 2025 7:09 AM IST
India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -14.23 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on March 15, 2025 here.
Mar 15, 2025 7:09 AM IST
India News Live: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 15, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on March 15, 2025 here.
Mar 15, 2025 7:08 AM IST
India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 15, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 15, 2025 here.
Mar 15, 2025 7:05 AM IST
India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.91 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 15, 2025 here.
