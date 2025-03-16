Live
India News Live Today March 16, 2025: States record severe heat weeks ahead of schedule
Mar 16, 2025 4:06 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on March 16, 2025: IMD has warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Odisha till March 18 and over Saurashtra and Kutch till March 17 (ANI File)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 16, 2025 4:06 AM IST
India News Live: States record severe heat weeks ahead of schedule
- Areas experiencing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions include Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Saurashtra, Kutch, Telangana, etc.
Mar 16, 2025 4:03 AM IST
India News Live: Millions of poor not yet under food safety net, House panel told
- The food ministry said about 7.9 million people are still left to be covered under the public distribution system for various reasons despite being eligible.
Mar 16, 2025 4:01 AM IST
India News Live: CEC calls top officials’ meeting over linking Aadhaar, voter ID
- The timing is significant as opposition parties have intensified allegations of voter fraud and manipulation involving duplicate voter IDs.
Mar 16, 2025 3:59 AM IST
India News Live: Oppn raises chorus for Parl debate on electoral ID cards
- Opposition’s offer to debate the EPIC issue underlines they are not adamant to push adjournment motions or stick to debates that mandatorily ends with voting.
Mar 16, 2025 3:55 AM IST
India News Live: Karnataka’s 4% quota move sparks fresh controversy
- BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said the reservation was introduced with the “full patronage and approval” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Mar 16, 2025 3:53 AM IST
India News Live: Top court judge laments delay in women quota roll-out
- The judge emphasised that women must be given sufficient opportunities to demonstrate their talent in the realm of policymaking and leadership.
Mar 16, 2025 3:50 AM IST
India News Live: Smuggling case probe: Rao’s DGP stepfather sent on leave
- Other than the state police, CBI is looking into the case for a larger international syndicate that uses high-profile individuals as smuggling “mules”.
News india news India News Live Today March 16, 2025: States record severe heat weeks ahead of schedule