Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi180C
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India News Live Today March 18, 2025: SC seeks Centre’s view on process to pick CAG

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 18, 2025 4:00 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on March 18, 2025: The court said it is possible that reports may have been prepared by CAG but the same were not tabled in Parliament.
    Latest news on March 18, 2025: The court said it is possible that reports may have been prepared by CAG but the same were not tabled in Parliament.

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 18, 2025 4:00 AM IST

    India News Live: SC seeks Centre’s view on process to pick CAG

    • The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation which raised questions on transparent and independent functioning of CAG.
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today March 18, 2025: SC seeks Centre’s view on process to pick CAG
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes