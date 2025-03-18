Live
India News Live Today March 18, 2025: Govt verifying nationality of 295 in US custody: MEA in Rajya Sabha
Mar 18, 2025 4:00 AM IST
Latest news on March 18, 2025: External affairs minister S Jaishankar.
- External affairs minister S Jaishankar said that between January 2025 and March 13, a total of 388 Indians have been deported to India from the US
