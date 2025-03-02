Live
India News Live Today March 2, 2025: Delhi government plans to launch cruise service on Yamuna for tourist operations
Mar 2, 2025 3:39 AM IST
BJP government plans a river cruise between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur to boost tourism.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 2, 2025 3:39 AM IST
- The operator will be tasked to provide two electric-solar hybrid boats, each for 20-30 passengers, with speeds of 5-7 knots for ferry services.
Mar 2, 2025 2:38 AM IST
India News Live: CM Fadnavis warns to expel police officers found involved in drug-related cases
- Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced zero-tolerance for drugs, strict action on guilty officers, and focus on women's safety.
