Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India News Live Today March 21, 2025: ‘Not mentally and physically stable’: Tejashwi rips into Nitish Kumar for talking during national anthem

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 21, 2025 2:14 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on March 21, 2025: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar taps his principal secretary’s shoulder during the national anthem at a sports event in Patna.
    Latest news on March 21, 2025: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar taps his principal secretary’s shoulder during the national anthem at a sports event in Patna.

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 21, 2025 2:14 AM IST

    India News Live: ‘Not mentally and physically stable’: Tejashwi rips into Nitish Kumar for talking during national anthem

    • At a sports event in Patna, Nitish Kumar was caught on camera talking to IAS officer Deepak Kumar, who stood upright and attentive during the national anthem.
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today March 21, 2025: ‘Not mentally and physically stable’: Tejashwi rips into Nitish Kumar for talking during national anthem
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes