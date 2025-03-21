Live
India News Live Today March 21, 2025: ‘Not mentally and physically stable’: Tejashwi rips into Nitish Kumar for talking during national anthem
Mar 21, 2025 2:14 AM IST
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar taps his principal secretary's shoulder during the national anthem at a sports event in Patna.
Follow all the updates here:
- At a sports event in Patna, Nitish Kumar was caught on camera talking to IAS officer Deepak Kumar, who stood upright and attentive during the national anthem.
