Live
India News Live Today March 23, 2025: Supreme Court makes report public on cash stash, burnt notes at Delhi HC judge’s home
Mar 23, 2025 12:41 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on March 23, 2025: Photograph shared by Delhi Police Commissioner with Delhi High Court Chief Justice.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 23, 2025 12:41 AM IST
India News Live: Supreme Court makes report public on cash stash, burnt notes at Delhi HC judge’s home
- In the report made public late on Saturday, the Supreme Court included photographs and visuals of the charred cash bundles.
Mar 23, 2025 12:04 AM IST
India News Live: ‘You rose to power promising secular rule’: Muslim body declines Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Iftaar invite
- The organisation accused Nitish Kumar of betraying his secular promise over his BJP alliance and support for the Waqf Bill.
News india news India News Live Today March 23, 2025: Supreme Court makes report public on cash stash, burnt notes at Delhi HC judge’s home