India News Live Today March 24, 2025: Shiv Sena workers vandalise Mumbai hotel over Kunal Kamra's jibe at Eknath Shinde

Latest news on March 24, 2025: The workers ransacked Hotel Unicontinental, where the show was filmed, and demanded an FIR against Kamra.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Mar 24, 2025 12:47 AM IST
India News Live: Shiv Sena workers vandalise Mumbai hotel over Kunal Kamra's jibe at Eknath Shinde
- Kunal Kamra mocked Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde by modifying a song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai, drawing laughter from the audience.
Mar 24, 2025 12:12 AM IST
India News Live: Sambhal mosque panel chief held over clashes
- Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Shahi Jama Masjid president Zafar Ali for inciting violence during a mosque survey last November, which left five dead.
Mar 24, 2025 12:11 AM IST
India News Live: ‘Heavy rush’ at New Delhi railway station sparks chaos, but no stampede
- Train delays led to heavy crowding in New Delhi railway station and Delhi Police deployed crowd control measures to ensure safety and prevent any mishaps.
Mar 24, 2025 12:04 AM IST
India News Live: Delhi budget to be presented on March 25
- Till late Sunday evening, there was no confirmation if the economic survey will be tabled in the House on the first day.
