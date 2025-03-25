Live
India News Live Today March 25, 2025: Rebuild houses arbitrarily razed in Uttar Pradesh, suggests SC
Mar 25, 2025 2:40 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on March 25, 2025: The Supreme Court held that the petitioners -- advocate Zulfiqar Haider, professor Ali Ahmed, two widows, and another individual -- would be allowed to rebuild their demolished houses at their own cost, with conditions. (HT Archive)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 25, 2025 2:40 AM IST
India News Live: Rebuild houses arbitrarily razed in Uttar Pradesh, suggests SC
- The court condemned the state's actions, noting that homes were demolished within 24 hours of notice, denying occupants a chance to contest the decision.
Mar 25, 2025 2:30 AM IST
India News Live: Indian Military Academy to induct 1st batch of women officer cadets
- Eight of 18 women cadets in their final NDA term have chosen the army and will train at IMA for a year before being commissioned as officers next year.
Mar 25, 2025 2:24 AM IST
India News Live: HC judge Yashwant Varma de-rostered, set to get repatriated
- Chief justice Upadhyay’s move followed a directive from CJI Khanna, instructing that justice Varma be relieved of judicial duties pending further inquiry.
News india news India News Live Today March 25, 2025: Rebuild houses arbitrarily razed in Uttar Pradesh, suggests SC