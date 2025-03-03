Edit Profile
Sunday, Mar 2, 2025
    India News Live Today March 3, 2025: One-month-old dies during ‘police raid’ in Rajasthan's Alwar; family files complaint

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 3, 2025 12:39 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 3, 2025 12:39 AM IST

    India News Live: One-month-old dies during ‘police raid’ in Rajasthan's Alwar; family files complaint

    • The family members have alleged that the policemen, during the raid, stepped on the infant girl, Alisba, who was sleeping on a cot beside her mother.
    Read the full story here

