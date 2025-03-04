Edit Profile
Monday, Mar 3, 2025
    India News Live Today March 4, 2025: Akhilesh Yadav slams ‘90-hour workweek’ suggestion: ‘Quality more important than quantity’

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 4, 2025 1:14 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on March 4, 2025: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the SP office in Lucknow.
    Latest news on March 4, 2025: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the SP office in Lucknow.

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 4, 2025 1:14 AM IST

    India News Live: Akhilesh Yadav slams ‘90-hour workweek’ suggestion: ‘Quality more important than quantity’

    • Akhilesh Yadav asked those suggesting longer working hours to reflect on whether they followed such practices in their youth
    Read the full story here

