India News Live Today March 5, 2025: Maha minister resigns over Sarpanch’s killing
Mar 5, 2025 12:12 AM IST
- Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resigned amid pressure over his aide's arrest in a murder case, raising concerns for the NCP and CM Fadnavis.
Mar 5, 2025 12:02 AM IST
India News Live: SC urges states, UTs to frame policy on prices of medicines
- The SC bench underscored the judiciary’s deference to policy-making bodies while also pressing for a review of existing healthcare pricing practices
