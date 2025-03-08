Live
India News Live Today March 8, 2025: ‘Our view of UK’s sincerity…’: India reacts to UK statement on Jaishankar’s security breach
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India's latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
- India said the incident when a pro-Khalistan activist breached Jaishankar’s security reflected the “licence accorded to such forces” in the UK
India News Live: BJP will get new party president by mid-March: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri
- Union Minister said the selection of a new president was delayed due to Delhi Assembly elections and pending elections in several state units
