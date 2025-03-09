Edit Profile
New Delhi240C
Saturday, Mar 8, 2025
    India News Live Today March 9, 2025: Maharashtra reports 12 Guillain-Barre Syndrome deaths, 225 cases

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 9, 2025 1:30 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on March 9, 2025: As per Maharashtra health authorities, the outbreak has led to 12 fatalities, including 6 confirmed deaths and 6 suspected cases.

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 9, 2025 1:30 AM IST

    India News Live: Maharashtra reports 12 Guillain-Barre Syndrome deaths, 225 cases

    • The Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can cause muscle weakness and paralysis, often triggered by infections.
    Mar 9, 2025 1:21 AM IST

    India News Live: RG Kar case: Mother of murdered doctor seeks meeting with PM Modi for justice

    • "If a woman doctor is unsafe at her workplace, then where is the security?" the bereaved mother of the deceased junior doctor asked.
    Mar 9, 2025 12:04 AM IST

    India News Live: Manipur violence: 1 protestor killed, Kuki groups announce shutdown in some parts

    • The Kuki Zo Council imposed an indefinite shutdown in all the Kuki areas from Saturday midnight amid the violence.
