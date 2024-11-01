Live
India News Live Today November 1, 2024: J&K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passes away
Nov 1, 2024 12:46 AM IST
Latest news on November 1, 2024: Jammu & Kashmir MLA Devender Rana passes away. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life.
India News Live Updates: J&K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passes away
- J-K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passes away
Nov 1, 2024 12:25 AM IST
India News Live Updates: People across country revel in Diwali; Delhi defies firecracker ban
- Colourful lights decked up buildings and diyas (earthen lamps) dotted houses as people across the country celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm on Thursday.
Nov 1, 2024 12:19 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Diwali blues: Several places in Haryana, Punjab report AQI in 'poor' and 'very poor' categories
- Several places in Haryana reported air quality index (AQI) in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories on Diwali night on Thursday.
