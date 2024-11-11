Live
India News Live Today November 11, 2024: Vistara’s final flight today as it merges with Air India
Nov 11, 2024 6:02 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on November 11, 2024: Airline officials said even though Vistara will cease to exist from November 12, its aircraft, routes and crew will continue to operate as they do at least till March. (HT Photo)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 11, 2024 6:02 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Vistara’s final flight today as it merges with Air India
- The Vistara-Air India merger has given Singapore Airlines a 25.1% stake in the newly unified airline, with operations now fully integrated under Air India.
Nov 11, 2024 5:53 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Royal family member Mahendra Singh Mewar dies at 83, PM Modi offers condolences
- Mewar royal family member and former MP Mahendra Singh Mewar died at the age of 83.
News india news India News Live Today November 11, 2024: Vistara’s final flight today as it merges with Air India