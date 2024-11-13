Live
India News Live Today November 13, 2024: Evening brief: BJP asks Delhi govt to close schools amid rising AQI; IMA condemns attack on doctor in Chennai; and more
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on November 13, 2024: School students visit India amid low visibility due to smog as the air quality falls to ‘severe’ category, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
