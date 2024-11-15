Live
India News Live Today November 15, 2024: Dehradun accident: 6 students killed; no complaints filed yet, police seek advice on legal action. What happened?
Nov 15, 2024 7:30 AM IST
Latest news on November 15, 2024: People gather around the car that got mangled after it got hit by a container, in Dehradun on Monday. At least six people were killed and one other was injured in the accident. (ANI Photo)
India News Live: Dehradun accident: 6 students killed; no complaints filed yet, police seek advice on legal action. What happened?
- Dehradun accident: Police seek expert advice on legal steps after an accident that killed six, including three women, with one person seriously injured.
Nov 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.95 °C, check weather forecast for November 15, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 15, 2024 here.
Nov 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.38 °C, check weather forecast for November 15, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on November 15, 2024 here.
Nov 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -14.38 °C, check weather forecast for November 15, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on November 15, 2024 here.
Nov 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 15, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 15, 2024 here.
Nov 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 15, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on November 15, 2024 here.
Nov 15, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.81 °C, check weather forecast for November 15, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 15, 2024 here.
Nov 15, 2024 6:45 AM IST
India News Live: Delhi air pollution: AQI remains ‘severe’, visibility low in NCR; Classes 1-5 move online as GRAP-3 imposed | 10 updates
- Delhi AQI today: GRAP stage 3 will come into force at 8am on Friday. The Delhi government announced that classes for primary schools will be shifted to online.
