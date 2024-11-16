Live
India News Live Today November 16, 2024: 10 children dead after fire breaks out at medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi
Nov 16, 2024 12:16 AM IST
Latest news on November 16, 2024: CM Yogi directed the Commissioner and DIG to investigate the incident and submit a detailed report within 12 hours.
- The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit and that the children who died were in incubators at the time.
