Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India News Live Today November 18, 2024: Distinguished IIS officer S M Khan dies at 67 after brief illness

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 18, 2024 2:13 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on November 18, 2024: S M Khan
    Latest news on November 18, 2024: S M Khan

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 18, 2024 2:13 AM IST

    India News Live: Distinguished IIS officer S M Khan dies at 67 after brief illness

    • S M Khan was a prominent figure in the CBI, serving as the longest-serving information officer for the agency from 1989 to 2002.
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today November 18, 2024: Distinguished IIS officer S M Khan dies at 67 after brief illness
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes