India News Live Today November 19, 2024: ‘Dangling a lollipop to trap …’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren hits out at BJP, says party makes false promises
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India's latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
- Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, saying that the party only makes false promises to trap the voters.
Nov 19, 2024 12:06 AM IST
India News Live: Noida, Ghaziabad schools ordered to conduct classes online due to air pollution
- The district administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) on Monday night ordered the suspension of physical classes till Class 12 in all schools
