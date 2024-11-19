Live

India News Live Today November 19, 2024: ‘Dangling a lollipop to trap …’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren hits out at BJP, says party makes false promises

By

India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.