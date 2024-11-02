Live
India News Live Today November 2, 2024: Mob attacks family for bursting firecrackers in Faridabad
Nov 2, 2024 12:28 AM IST
A family bursting firecrackers was attacked in Faridabad by a mob
India News Live Updates: Mob attacks family for bursting firecrackers in Faridabad
- Police has registered a case and has started an investigation in the matter
Nov 2, 2024 12:20 AM IST
India News Live Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath condoles death of 111-year-old BJP leader Bhulai Bhai
- Bhulai Bhai passed away at his residence in the Pagar Chapra area of Kushinagar on Thursday evening.
Nov 2, 2024 12:07 AM IST
India News Live Updates: AAP's failure to repair roads worsened Delhi's pollution, not firecrackers: BJP
- The BJP accused AAP leaders on Friday of hurting Hindu sentiments by blaming Diwali firecrackers for the pollution in Delhi.
