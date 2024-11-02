Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India News Live Today November 2, 2024: Mob attacks family for bursting firecrackers in Faridabad

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 2, 2024 12:28 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on November 2, 2024: Representational image: A family bursting firecrackers was attacked in Faridabad by a mob
    Latest news on November 2, 2024: Representational image: A family bursting firecrackers was attacked in Faridabad by a mob

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 2, 2024 12:28 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Mob attacks family for bursting firecrackers in Faridabad

    • Police has registered a case and has started an investigation in the matter
    Read the full story here

    Nov 2, 2024 12:20 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath condoles death of 111-year-old BJP leader Bhulai Bhai

    • Bhulai Bhai passed away at his residence in the Pagar Chapra area of Kushinagar on Thursday evening.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 2, 2024 12:07 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: AAP's failure to repair roads worsened Delhi's pollution, not firecrackers: BJP

    • The BJP accused AAP leaders on Friday of hurting Hindu sentiments by blaming Diwali firecrackers for the pollution in Delhi.
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today November 2, 2024: Mob attacks family for bursting firecrackers in Faridabad
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes