Live
India News Live Today November 20, 2024: Sarojini Nagar Market among Delhi's 3 shopping spots to undergo major revamp: NDMC
Nov 20, 2024 12:21 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on November 20, 2024: Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market set to go major redevelopment (PTI)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 20, 2024 12:21 AM IST
India News Live: Sarojini Nagar Market among Delhi's 3 shopping spots to undergo major revamp: NDMC
- Delhi's iconic Sarojini Nagar Market along with Malcha Market and Aliganj Market are set for a major transformation, said the NDMC.
Nov 20, 2024 12:10 AM IST
India News Live: Controversies and comeback: BJP leader Vinod Tawde fights fire amid cash-for-votes row
- Vinod Tawde, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Maharashtra minister, has once again found himself at the centre of a controversy
News india news India News Live Today November 20, 2024: Sarojini Nagar Market among Delhi's 3 shopping spots to undergo major revamp: NDMC